DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new app designed to help residents contact authorities for information, view alerts and submit anonymous tips from their phones.

The DinwiddieCo Sheriff app was developed by tip411, and is available for download on the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store or by visiting the Dinwiddie County Sheriff Office website.

“Our mission, through a partnership with the citizens of our community, is to provide the

highest possible degree of protection for the County residents, guests and their

properties,” said Dinwiddie County Sheriff D.T. Adams in a press release. “We’ve been working on this for a few months now, and I am happy to see it finally go live. Our office relies heavily on tips from the public, and this is another way for citizens to help us fight crime in Dinwiddie County.”

According to the release, the app includes a text-a-tip system that is 100% anonymous, with technology that removes identification information before deputies see the tips.