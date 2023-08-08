DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has identified the person killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County Monday morning. The driver of the vehicle has also been charged.

According to police, 26-year-old Ivan Franco, of Pearland, Texas, was driving a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu when he ran off the road to the right and hit the guard railing. Franco was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Police said the passenger in the front seat — identified as Xmeina Flores-Choquemaqui, 26, of Peru — died from her injuries at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Scene of fatal crash in Dinwiddie County (Photo: Virginia State Police)

The crash was first reported by VDOT around 7 a.m. and was located on I-85 South near the Old Sage Road exit.

Franco has been charged with reckless driving, and the crash remains under investigation.