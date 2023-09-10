DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after police say they crashed their car, which then caught fire in Dinwiddie County.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Fort Dushane Road and Halifax Road at around 1:55 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.

It was determined during the investigation that the driver ran off the road and the car then caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, no one else was in the car at the time of the crash.

The driver has not yet been identified by police.