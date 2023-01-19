DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in identifying an armed robbery suspect who stole an undisclosed amount of money from a gas station.

Shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, a man entered the Exxon Thrift Mart located in the 5400 block of Boydton Plank Road, revealed a firearm and demanded money from an employee.

Authorities said the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of currency before running from the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with blue graphics on the front and white, black and yellow graphics on the back. He also wore blue jeans, red and black shoes and a white mask covering his face.

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office has released images of the suspect captured on the store’s security camera in an effort to identify them.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755.