State Police cars at the scene of the reported boating accident on Lake Chesdin on Saturday, Sept. 17. Photo credit: Brad Vassar / 8News

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say rescue crews have recovered two bodies from Lake Chesdin on Saturday, Sept. 17, after a reported boating accident in the area.

Police and emergency dive teams on rescue boats were called to the scene of Lake Chesdin, near the marina on Oxford Drive.

Units from Virginia State Police are currently at the scene working the incident with assistance from Dinwiddie and Chesterfield dive teams.

The marina and marina ramps are closed at this time.

This is a developing news story. Stay with 8News for updates.