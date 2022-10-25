DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC)– One of the victims of that chemistry class fire at Dinwiddie high-school had his tubes removed after being in the ICU for almost a week.

The victim’s father told 8News this has been a humbling process at VCU Medical Center. For over a week he watched his son in a hospital bed fighting through his injuries. Then, just a couple days ago, his son’s tubes were removed, providing more hope for their family.

Chris Bryant’s son, Jey Bryant, was severely injured in a chemistry experiment gone wrong at Dinwiddie County High School.

Jey Bryant. Photos courtesy of Chris Bryant.

“A lot of fear, a lot of anxiety on everybody’s part. Obviously, a lot of pain on Jey’s part,” said Bryant.

Bryant tells 8news Jey had first, second, and third-degree burns from that fire. As a father he couldn’t have imagined this happening.

“The swelling was so bad at first, I didn’t even recognize my own child,” he said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday October 12, at 9:23am, injuring four people.

Jey Bryant’s class had been conducting a classroom experiment in which their teacher was pouring methanol from an open, narrow-neck, one-gallon container.

“The initial call made it sound like it wasn’t as threatening as it was,” said Bryant.

The methanol vapor at the bottle opening caused a phenomenon known as flame jetting. this caused a large amount of the methanol to be rapidly emitted from the bottle and ignite, according to Dinwiddie county fire officials.

Bryant says Dinwiddie County Public Schools hasn’t helped as much as he would’ve liked, but hopes things change after what happened to his son.

“They said they were trying to give us our space and I said I understood that. However, by the time you called we were already making moves to get our child that help he needed in the beginning,” says Bryant. “I think there needs to be a little more oversight on the safety, especially when it comes to the more dangerous experiments.”

8news reached out to Dinwiddie county public schools about the current condition of the teacher and two students involved. 8News previously reported that the other three victims were released from the hospital.