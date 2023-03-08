DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate died while being admitted to a Dinwiddie hospital earlier this week, and Virginia State Police are now investigating the circumstances of his death.

According to State Police, at approximately 3:58 p.m. on March 6, the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office admitted an inmate for treatment at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County.

According to reports to the state police, the inmate, Irvo N. Otieno, 28, of Richmond, became combative during the intake process at the hospital. State Police reported that he was restrained and later died.

Otieno’s body was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy. No official cause of death has been released at this time.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is actively investigating this in-custody death, according to State Police.