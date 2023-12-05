DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kimberly Pope-Adams, running for the Virginia House of Delegates’ 82nd District seat against incumbent Kim Taylor, has officially filed a petition for a recount.

The announcement came from the Virginia House Democratic Caucus on Tuesday, Dec. 5, nearly a month after Election Day. Taylor was determined to be ahead by just 78 votes when the race was called on Nov. 13.

That same day, Taylor posted a statement online declaring victory, saying “After a week of canvassing, the Dept. of Elections concluded what we knew on election night: our campaign won.”

Three days later, Adams posted a statement online as well, saying “The results of this election are far too close for anyone to declare outright victory. The people of the 82nd House District deserve to know with absolute certainty who is the winner of this race and Virginia law affords them that right.”

In Virginia, a losing candidate is able to ask for a recount within ten days of the officials results being announced if the difference in votes is less than 1%.