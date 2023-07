DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has closed all north and southbound travel lanes on US-1 near Turkey Egg Road in Dinwiddie due to an ongoing structure fire.

Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, VDOT said all lanes were closed due to the fire.

Those driving in the area should expect delays as emergency services work to put out the fire. The lanes are currently blocked by units responding to the ongoing incident.