DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Loved ones are remembering a former Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney who died in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bike on Thursday evening.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), 70-year-old Thomas Orlando Rainey III was hit and killed Thursday night while riding his bike in Dinwiddie. Those who knew him best called him “Lanny.”

Rainey was a member of the Dinwiddie Ruritan Club for 45 years and served as president four times. The club is known for holding fundraising events to give back to the community, including offering scholarships to help students with their education. Rainey’s father was also a member and there is a “T.O Rainey” scholarship in his memory.

Cole Walker, the current president of the Dinwiddie Ruritan Club, said he received the unfortunate news when he got a call from his grandfather last night.

“We have some people that we know that live on the same road as Mr. Rainey did, and unfortunately that’s how we got the news,” Walker said.

The Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office confirmed that Rainey was a former Commonwealth’s Attorney.

“Whether he was known in the court system, whether he was known at the local store or anywhere in the community, if you said Laney Rainey or T.O Rainey, nine times out of ten, someone would know who you’re speaking of,” Walker said.

Cindy Richards Mizelle knew Rainey for 40 years, and has many fond memories.

“He loved the theater. We saw many shows together at the Altria,” Mizelle said. “He went above and beyond all the time. He and his team drove to my mom’s house so she could sign documents and then wouldn’t let her pay.”

According to Mizelle, he was a client in a salon she worked for and became her attorney in 2004.

“Lanny, as we all knew him, would get his hair cut every 3-4 weeks and would bring in something delicious for my staff every single time,” Mizelle said. “He was just an all-around awesome guy and it’s so hard to believe that this happened.”

VSP responded to Flatfoot Road in Dinwiddie County at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 and discovered that Rainey had been injured in an apparent hit-and-run. He was seriously injured and died on scene.

“He loved to ride his bicycle. He loved to exercise, and it just was shocking to me that it happened,” Walker said.

VSP’s Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene. Police said they collected one piece of evidence — part of a side view mirror with numbers matching a Nissan Frontier pickup truck ranging in the years of 2005-2010. VSP said there is no color description of the truck at this time.

Loved ones told 8News they hope the person who did this is caught.

“I’m just hoping that someone will voice out with some new information, or somebody will come forward,” Walker said.

Anyone with information related to the hit and run is encouraged to contact VSP by calling 804-609-5656 — or #77 on a cell phone — or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

The Dinwiddie Ruritan club would like to extend their condolences and prayers with Rainey’s family. The Club will hold a meeting next week to plan a memorial.