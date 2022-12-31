DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police is investigating a late night shooting on I-85 near the Petersburg and Dinwiddie County Line that left one man injured.

According to state police, at approximately midnight on Saturday, Dec. 31, a 2011 Acura was driving northbound on I-85 Petersburg and Dinwiddie County Line when an unknown vehicle approached the car from behind and began shooting at the Acura as it drove down the interstate.

The driver of the Acura, a 31-year-old man from Petersburg, was shot in the elbow. He crashed the car into the jersey wall at the 64.4-mile marker, then left the Acura and ran to a nearby home off of the interstate.

The driver was later transported to Southside Regional Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 804-609-5656 or by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.