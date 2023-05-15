DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating after they say a man was killed and two boys were hospitalized in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday, May 12, state troopers were called to I-85 near the Carson Road exit for a reported vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2007 Ford F350 was traveling north on I-85 when it ran off the left side of the interstate. The driver managed to cross back over the northbound lanes but went off the right side of the road. The pickup truck then hit a ditch and overturned.

The driver — identified as 35-year-old Ronnie Humphrey of Reidsville, N.C. — was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Two passengers were also in the vehicle with Humphrey at the time of the crash.

A 10-year-old boy was also not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment. Police said his injuries were life-threatening.

A 3-year-old boy was in a child safety seat. He was also taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.