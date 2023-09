DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers experienced delays Sunday afternoon on Interstate 85 North due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to VDOT, the crash occurred on I-85 at mile marker 57 on Sept. 17, just north of Quaker Road.

The north right lane and shoulder were closed, as of about 1:16 p.m. Sunday.

