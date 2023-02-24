DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New information from the Dinwiddie County Fire Department states multiple people were ejected during a charter bus crash that occurred on Interstate 85 Thursday.

The fire department said the 28-passenger charter bus was carrying 11 total occupants, and multiple of those people were ejected from the vehicle. The passengers were said to have varying degrees of injuries, and two people were flown by med-flight for treatment of serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police said the bus was traveling south on I-85 Thursday morning when it ran off the road and overturned at the 42-mile marker. The driver, Lloyd Archer, 63, of Delaware, was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control of a vehicle. Archer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Thursday night, VSP confirmed nobody had died as a result of the crash.