DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State and local police are continuing to investigate a two-vessel collision that occurred in the early afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 17.

8News arrived on scene and spoke with officers, neighbors and family members of those who were involved in the crash.

Jeffrey Keith Allen lives close to the site of where the incident happened.

“I got a lot of phone calls from the guy who lives here where the accident happened,” Allen said.

The site of one searching point on Lake Chesdin. Photo contributed by Sierra Krug / 8News

Allen said he and his friends go out on the water all the time. He told 8News that this particular boat crash hit close to home.

“I know two people in the bass boat very well,” Allen said, adding, “They were probably in the fishing tournament.”

Allen said his loved ones survived and made it to shore after the collision happened. However, authorities at the scene confirmed crews recovered two bodies from the water Saturday afternoon.

“Its a tragic accident,” Allen said. “It really is. I was very shocked when I heard about it, and then when I started hearing names of people I knew I was very shocked.”

The incident is still under investigation as of Saturday evening. The identities of the victims are being held until police can make contact with next of kin.