DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new DMV Select Office will open in Dinwiddie County County next Monday.

The office will open on July 25 and will be located at 14010 Boydton Plank Road.

This location will provide a place to conveniently complete vehicle-related transactions such as car titles, registrations, license plates, and disabled parking placards. The new location will also sell E-ZPass transponders

The office will be open for walk-ins Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.