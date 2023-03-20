DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one death and two hospitalizations in Dinwiddie last week.

Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, state troopers were called to the intersection of Boydton Plank Road and Jack Drive for a reported crash.

According to police, a 2004 Volvo S60 was driving north on Boydton Plank Road when the driver — now identified as 21-year-old Markesse Baccari Dean of Dinwiddie — made an unsafe lane change and drove head-on into another vehicle.

The crash resulted in Dean dying from his injuries at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the other vehicle — identified as 21-year-old Monroy Marco Sgastume of Dinwiddie — and his passenger were transported to Southside Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.