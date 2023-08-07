DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person has been killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85. The incident caused significant delays for drivers in Dinwiddie County Monday morning.

The crash was first reported by VDOT around 7 a.m. and was located on I-85 South near the Old Sage Road exit.

Originally, all southbound travel lanes near Rawlings were closed because of the crash. There was also a 2.5-mile-long backup. Drivers in the area were told to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

A spokesperson with Virginia State Police said there has been one confirmed fatality, however, the scene remains active and there is no further information to share at this time.

VDOT reported that the scene was clear and the lanes reopened around 10:30 a.m.