DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a motor vehicle incident in Dinwiddie County.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, state police troopers were called to Flatfoot Road for a reported motor vehicle accident.

Upon their arrival, state troopers found a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. According to police, the pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate the incident. There is no further information at this time.