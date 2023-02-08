DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating an incident in Dinwiddie County in which a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning.

Police said troopers responded to the incident just after 6 a.m. It occurred on Courthouse Road at Cox Road in Dinwiddie County.

The body of the victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cell phone.