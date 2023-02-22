DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has announced there may be a different type of vehicle than originally believed to have been associated with a deadly hit-and-run in Dinwiddie that killed former county commonwealth’s attorney, Thomas Orlando Rainey III.

Originally, police said the investigation into the hit-and-run led investigators to believe the suspect vehicle was a Nissan Frontier pickup truck ranging from 2005-2010.

Now, VSP says the suspect vehicle could also be a Nissan Xterra from the years ranging 2005-2015. There is still no color description available at this time.

Rainey was hit by a car while he was riding his bike on Flatfoot Road around 6 p.m. on Feb. 16. VSP said Rainey died from his injuries at the scene.

Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a suspect vehicle matching either description. Anyone with information related to the hit and run is encouraged to contact VSP by calling 804-609-5656 — or #77 on a cell phone — or by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.