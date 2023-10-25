DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has made an arrest in connection to the shooting of a federal law enforcement officer during a barricade situation Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police has charged JohnDrea Felicia Ann Roberts, 26, of North Dinwiddie, with one felony count of malicious wounding, one felony count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of reckless handling of a firearm.

A heavy police presence was drawn to a residence in the area of River Road and Ashley Lane in Dinwiddie County in the early morning hours.

Neighbors in the area said they heard around 10 gunshots fired around 5:30 a.m. Photos and video obtained by 8News showed SWAT teams were deployed at one point.

(Courtesy of Brian Sebera)

(Courtesy of Brian Sebera)

(Courtesy of Brian Sebera)

(Courtesy of Brian Sebera)

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

(Photo; Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

(Photo; Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

(Photo; Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

(Photo; Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

According to state police, as law enforcement approached the house, an individual fired several shots at the officers, hitting a federal law enforcement officer. The officer was transported to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

“Law enforcement personnel did not return fire,” a spokesperson with the Chesterfield County Police Department said.

The shooter and a man barricaded themselves inside the home shortly after the shooting. Officials then retreated for the safety of those living near the residence and proceeded to set up a perimeter.

According to state police, the shooter was taken into custody at 7:05 a.m.

VSP confirmed a firearm was recovered at the home and no one inside was injured.

“The agencies involved did not notify Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office of their operation,” a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office told 8News.

State police has confirmed its Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is investigating this ongoing incident.

Roberts is being held at Meherrin River Regional Jail.