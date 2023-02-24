DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will be offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case of a deadly hit-and-and-run that occurred last week.
Former Dinwiddie County commonwealth’s attorney Thomas Orlando Rainey III, known fondly as Ranny, was killed in a hit-and-run while he was riding his bike on Flatfoot Road the evening of Thursday, Feb. 16. Rainey died at the scene.
“As the sheriff of Dinwiddie county I am reaching out to everyone,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “If anyone has information about the hit and run accident that took the life of T. O. Lanny Rainey I ask that you please come forward. Lanny was a great friend that helped me in many ways.”
Virginia State Police has provided the public with two possible suspect vehicle descriptions that could be involved in the deadly crime — a 2005-2015 Nissan Xterra, or a 2005-2010 Nissan Frontier pickup truck. No color description of the vehicle is known at this time.
“I will give a $1000.00 reward to anyone that can help us with the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for this tragedy,” the sheriff’s office continued.
Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a suspect vehicle matching either description. Anyone with information related to the hit and run is encouraged to contact VSP by calling 804-609-5656 — or #77 on a cell phone — or by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.