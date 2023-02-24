DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will be offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case of a deadly hit-and-and-run that occurred last week.

Former Dinwiddie County commonwealth’s attorney Thomas Orlando Rainey III, known fondly as Ranny, was killed in a hit-and-run while he was riding his bike on Flatfoot Road the evening of Thursday, Feb. 16. Rainey died at the scene.

“As the sheriff of Dinwiddie county I am reaching out to everyone,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “If anyone has information about the hit and run accident that took the life of T. O. Lanny Rainey I ask that you please come forward. Lanny was a great friend that helped me in many ways.”

Virginia State Police has provided the public with two possible suspect vehicle descriptions that could be involved in the deadly crime — a 2005-2015 Nissan Xterra, or a 2005-2010 Nissan Frontier pickup truck. No color description of the vehicle is known at this time.

“I will give a $1000.00 reward to anyone that can help us with the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for this tragedy,” the sheriff’s office continued.

70-year-old Thomas Orlando Rainey III, a former Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday, Feb. 17 while riding his bike. (Credit: Cole Walker)

Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a suspect vehicle matching either description. Anyone with information related to the hit and run is encouraged to contact VSP by calling 804-609-5656 — or #77 on a cell phone — or by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.