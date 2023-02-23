DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Eleven people are being treated for injuries after a charter bus overturned on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County Thursday.

According to Virginia State Police, a small charter bus was traveling south on I-85 Thursday morning when it ran off the road and overturned at the 42 mile marker. The bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Eleven people, including all 10 passengers and the driver, are being transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of injuries. At least two people are being flown from the scene for treatment of serious injuries.

There are no confirmed deaths, according to Virginia State Police.

All southbound lanes are currently closed on I-85 in Dinwiddie County near McKenney Route 40. Traffic is being diverted to Exit 48. Drivers in the area should use alternate routes and expect delays.

The Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team is on scene to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.