State Police said all three hit-and-runs occurred in one day

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for the driver of an F-250 who is accused of being involved in three separate hit-and-runs in one day in Dinwiddie County.

Police say the first hit-and-run occurred around 6:46 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30. State police received a call that a Ford F-250 pickup truck towing a camper was being driven west on Route 40 when it stopped in the road and backed into a Chevrolet Cruz. The driver of the truck then sped away. Police said the driver of the Chevrolet was not injured in the crash.

Police said the second and third hit and run both occurred about 12 hours later — around 7:16 p.m. State police again received a call for a Ford F-250 pickup truck towing a camper, this time, the truck driver was accused of hitting two cars in the 14400 block of Courthouse Road. While nobody was injured in either crash, police said one of the crashes involved a juvenile driver and passenger whose car ran off the road and flipped.



Virginia State Police said the agency was later notified by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol about a vehicle that was found fitting the description of the hit-and-run pickup truck. VSP said the agency is currently working to confirm if this is the same vehicle connected to the hit-and-runs in Dinwiddie.

The investigation remains ongoing by Virginia State Police, which has consulted with the Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney on the crashes.