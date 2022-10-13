DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway in Dinwiddie County after authorities said a fire injured four students and one teacher, prompting the high school to be evacuated on Wednesday morning.

8News spoke with two Dinwiddie High School students who said they were in the building at the time of the incident, as well as a parent who was concerned about the safety of students and staff on site.

“We were just taking a normal test like it was a normal day, and we had the fire alarm go off, and everybody thought it was a drill,” 9th grader Devin Stewart said. “Nobody knew what was happening.”

Stewart said he was on the first floor of the school. The fire started just above, in a chemistry classroom on the second floor, according to a release from the Dinwiddie County Division of Fire & EMS.

Incident at Dinwiddie High School causes early release for students Wednesday. (Photo: Tammy Edwards)

Incident at Dinwiddie High School causes early release for students Wednesday. (Photo: Tammy Edwards)

Dinwiddie High School

Authorities said that they received a call reporting a possible fire at the high school at 9:23 a.m. on Wednesday. According to a release, the first report was received via radio from the School Resource Officer, followed shortly thereafter by a notification from the school fire alarm system and phone call from school staff, indicating the location of the fire and that there were injuries involved.

Senior Bethanee Piland said she was one of those who suffered injuries, but that they were minor and she opted not to go to the hospital.

“I guess [our teacher] poured in too much of the chemicals into the water, and then the flames burst into us,” she said, describing what she thought was a classroom science experiment gone wrong. “All I see is my friends jumping up, screaming, and I see my friend next to me, his face on fire, and then, seeing the girl in front of me, her leg on fire, and then it put me into shock and I just froze.”

Piland said that her teacher had worked at the school division for many years, and that he did everything he could to rescue students. Authorities and school officials would not confirm the name of the teacher involved.

“All I see is my teacher jumping on the students and tripping over tables trying to save them, and then all I see is my leg on fire, and then I put out the fire and I run out the classroom,” Piland said. “It was pretty scary.”

According to a release, the first Fire & EMS unit arrived on scene at 9:28 a.m. to find that all students and staff had already been evacuated from the building. By that time, authorities said that the fire in the classroom had been put out.

“The ambulances come to the front of the school, and then they get people rolled out on the stretchers, and then you can […] see their faces wrapped, like, one of the people whose faces were wrapped up,” Stewart said. “Their hand was wrapped up, and it was really, like, some kids I know got traumatized.”

Authorities said that three students were sent to the hospital for burn injuries — two transported via ambulance, and the third transported by air medical helicopter. One teacher was also taken to a local hospital for treatment of a burn injury.

Dinwiddie County Public Schools and county authorities declined to comment on the severity of the injuries or how the students and teacher were recovering. But Superintendent Dr. Kari Weston sent the following statement to 8News:

I sincerely appreciate the outpouring of support and inquiries from the internal and external community; however, we will not be making any further statements. Our primary focus remains on the safety, well-being, and privacy of all students and adults impacted by yesterday’s classroom fire. As soon as the joint investigation is complete, we hope to be able to provide you with more detailed information. Thank you for being so understanding during this difficult time.

The exact chain of events leading up to the fire remain under investigation, which is a joint effort between the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office, Dinwiddie County Fire & EMS and the State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to a release.

“It was a lot of emotions. I mean, it was sadness, and scared at first, obviously; concerned about what was going on, didn’t know what was going to be happening in the future. It’d be nice to know what they’re going to be doing when it comes to safety and being more safe in the future,” Stewart’s mother, Heather, told 8News. “I really wish the best for them and hope that they have a full recovery.”