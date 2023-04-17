The Coop Market held a soft opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony in Dinwiddie on Saturday. (Courtesy of Dinwiddie County Government)

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new locally-owned market business held a soft opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony in Dinwiddie on Saturday.

The Coop Market is set to open in earnest on Saturday, April 22, at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend the event, which — according to the Dinwiddie County government — will feature live music, fresh local produce and other locally made products.

“I’m excited to bring together local growers, bakers and small batch goods to our Dinwiddie County community,” said The Coop Market’s owner, Kerri Elder.

The Coop is located at 20121 Cox Rd. in Sutherland and will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from late morning till 5 p.m. More information and the store’s business hours can be found on Dinwiddie County’s Facebook page.