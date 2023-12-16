DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in the North Dinwiddie area are feeling uneasy after an alleged string of car break-ins occurred in their neighborhood.

According to resident Timothy Trueblood, in the early morning of Friday, Dec. 15, a number of cars were broken into on the neighboring streets of Sequoia Road, Chesdin Road and Olympic lane.

Timothy said a neighbor knocked on his door to tell him that a car — which was owned by his wife Erica Trueblood — was broken into after they had noticed the car’s door was open. Later that morning, Timothy learned his wife’s car was not the only one broken into.

“There had to have been at least ten to 11 cars broken into,” Timothy said.

Erica’s phone — which was property of Amazon — was found missing from her car.

“Hopefully [Amazon] could track it down and find it because every Amazon phone has a relay app for truck drivers, and my wife being a truck driver and I’m a truck driver, you know, you can find it pretty easy,” Timothy said.

A neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said four of their firearms were also stolen from their car.

Erica and Timothy Trueblood are in shock as they said crime rarely happens in the neighborhood — so much so, that they must rethink their life habits.

“It’s a whole lifestyle change, which is crazy for me because I always leave my doors unlocked,” Erica Trueblood said.

According to Erica, residents are now opting to add security cameras to their homes for a heightened sense of security in the neighborhood.

Timothy said all those that have been impacted by the car break-ins have filed police reports.

8News has reached out to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office and are waiting for a response.