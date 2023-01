UPDATE — All north and south lanes have been reopened.

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All north and south lanes of a stretch of Halifax Road in Dinwiddie were closed to traffic Friday morning after a tractor-trailer crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

The crash was located on Halifax Road near Butler Branch Road. VDOT warns drivers in the area to expect delays and plan for alternate routes.

