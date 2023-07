DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate-85 North in Dinwiddie County has caused backups in the area near the Dinwiddie County Airport.

The crash was located on the interstate just before the Boydton Plank Road exit.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), as of 11:29 a.m., the left northbound lane and the left shoulder are closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.

VDOT warned drivers to expect delays in the area as units respond to the crash.