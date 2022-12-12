DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All north and south lanes are closed on a section of Route 631 due to a crash that sent two people to the hospital Monday morning.

Virginia State Police said the crash occurred on Route 631 at 6002 Claiborne Road. The incident happened in the vicinity of Harris Drive in Dinwiddie County around 6:48 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12. Police said a truck ran off the road and into the tree line in the area.

According to police, one adult male and one 8-year-old child were injured in the crash. The child reportedly has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to VCU Medical Center (MCV) via MedFlight as a precaution. The adult male, and driver of the car, has non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Southside Regional.

All lanes on Claiborne Road in the vicinity of the crash were closed, but have since been reopened.

Virginia State Police said the crash is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.