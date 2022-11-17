DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Traffic on Butler Branch Road in Dinwiddie is being impacted after a minor crash involving a school bus early Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police responded to Butler Branch Road and Warwick Road in Dinwiddie County on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:54 a.m. for a crash involving a school bus and a car.

According to police, the crash was minor and resulted in no injuries to students on the bus or the driver of the other car.

The right lane of Butler Branch Road is currently closed, and traffic is getting by on the left.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.