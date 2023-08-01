DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is fighting for her life after her car was shot into while she was driving down Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie Tuesday morning, causing her to crash.

Virginia State Police said the 19-year-old South Chesterfield woman was driving a 2017 Kia Optima south on I-85 when her car was shot at by a passing vehicle. The shooting occurred near Exit 63 just before 11 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Vehicle of 19-year-old woman that was shot in head on I-85 near Dinwiddie (Photo: 8News)

Immediately after the shooting, the Kia crossed the southbound lanes and crashed on the right shoulder. Police said the 19-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but say the woman is in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation by State Police. It is currently believed to be an isolated incident, and State Police do not believe it to be related to road rage. Police say it is too early in the investigation to say whether the woman was targeted.

There is currently no identifying information available on the suspect, or the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.