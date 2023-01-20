DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating after a woman was killed in a fiery crash in Dinwiddie County Thursday, Jan. 5.

Police said 35-year-old Brianna P. Crowder-Miller, of McKenney, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox south on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie when she hit the back of a 2013 Hyundai Elantra just before 3 p.m.

The crash caused Crowder-Miller to overcorrect to the left, which then led to her car crashing into trees on the side of the road. The car then caught on fire.

Crowder-Miller was pulled from the vehicle and taken to the hospital but died from her injuries a short time later.

Police said the 41-year-old driver of the Elantra was not injured in the crash.