DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It’s that time again! The annual Dinwiddie County Fair is back from Sept. 23 through Sept. 25.

Wristbands for rides and activities are currently being sold at a discounted price of $20 per person until Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. After that, the wristbands will cost $25 per person each day at the fair.

Purchase of a wristband gives fairgoers a designated time slot where they will be able to ride one selected ride an unlimited amount of times. The wristband sessions will follow these schedules:

Friday, Sept. 23 — 6 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or 6 to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25 — 1 to 6 p.m.

The fair will take place at 8018 Boydton Plank Road in Petersburg. More information is available through Facebook, or by visiting the fair online here.