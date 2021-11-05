Dinwiddie elementary school closed amid “widespread COVID outbreaks”

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — Students at staff at Midway Elementary School are being warned to stay home until Monday, November 8 as the school division reports “multiple and widespread” COVID outbreaks in the elementary school.

The school division made the announcement on the evening of Nov. 2. School was out that day for the election.

Dinwiddie’s school COVID dashboard reported 9 cases in the two weeks before the announcement was made.

The school is still asking essential staff to report for work, as they work to sanitize the school in preparation for re-opening next week.

Parents are urged to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19, and officials said the school was working with the Crater Health District to perform contact tracing with those known to have contracted the virus.