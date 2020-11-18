Dinwiddie Emergency Communications Center back online

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County’s Emergency Communications Center is back online after a damaged Verizon fiber cable was repaired.

Earlier today calls to Dinwiddie County Emergency Communications are being rerouted to Prince George due to repairs.

Officials say a Verizon fiber cut was to blame.

As a result, Dinwiddie 911 calls will be delivered to the Prince George County Emergency Communications Center.

There is no timetable for how long calls will be rerouted.

