Dinwiddie Emergency Communications Center back online

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County’s Emergency Communications Center is back online after a damaged Verizon fiber cable was repaired.
Earlier today calls to Dinwiddie County Emergency Communications are being rerouted to Prince George due to repairs.
Officials say a Verizon fiber cut was to blame.
As a result, Dinwiddie 911 calls will be delivered to the Prince George County Emergency Communications Center.
There is no timetable for how long calls will be rerouted.
