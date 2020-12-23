Dinwiddie Fire officials: “Close before you doze” could allow more time to save lives in a fire

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Local firefighters are urging people to make sure they close their doors before they go to sleep at night, something that could prevent significant injuries or property damage in a fire.

This comes as the area is seeing its annual increase in home fires as more people are home for the holidays.

“It’s a significant message any time of year,” Dinwiddie Fire Training Lieutenant Ray Blake said.

Close before you doze. It’s a simple message that could mean a big difference between 100 degrees and one-thousand degrees.

“Being able to shut the door and compartmentalize that fire and control the flow paths buys valuable time for us to be able to get there and do what we need to do to be able to put the fire out,” Blake said.

Blake told 8News research proves that closing your bedroom door and other doors at night can significantly reduce how much a fire spreads in your home.

“Obviously life safety is always the most important thing, but we also hate for people to lose their family possessions, family Bibles, any pictures, things of that nature,” he said.

Because of the types of construction materials used to build homes and the synthetic furniture inside nowadays, the time to get out of a house in a fire used to be 17 minutes but now is three minutes.

Closing your bedroom door could allow more time to save lives, Blake said.

“Fires where people have shut the door and have been able to compartmentalize the fire makes it a whole lot easier for us when we get there,” Blake said.

Blake also recommends if you have a second story in your home to get escape ladders and practice using them.