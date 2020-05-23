Dinwiddie H.S. honors graduating athletes with ‘Light up the Field’ celebration

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – Dinwiddie High School on Friday highlighted their senior spring athletes with a “Light up the Field” celebration.

Students, parents, and faculty honked their horns and cheered during a car parade to display encouragement and appreciation to their high school athletes who were robbed of spring sports play as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dinwiddie girl’s soccer team captain Elizabeth Rapp told 8News her team only got the opportunity for one scrimmage this season. Despite the unfortunate events brought on by the pandemic, the soon-to-be Old Dominion University Monarch says she is keeping a positive attitude.

“It’s really sad that we won’t get to celebrate our last season, but I’m excited to see how well the girls that are still on the team, how well they’d do in the years to come,” Rapp said.

Boy’s varsity soccer team captain Imanol Murillo told 8News he didn’t get to play any games in his senior year.

“It makes me really sad because we had a lot of promise this year for a really good season,” Murillo said. He adds that it’s special knowing his school made an effort to celebrate its athletes. Murillo said seeing support from the community on Friday was amazing to see.

“Senior year is one of the most important years of anyone’s life,” Murillo said. “This is one night that will always be remembered.”

Brad Atkins, Director of Student Activities at Dinwiddle High School, says although they came up with the creative idea to celebrate students as a result of COVID-19, the “Light up the Field” celebration may become a tradition for years to come.

Atkins also sent a message to students, telling them to “just keep pushing forward, obstacles are going to come, but hard work, work with what you have, you can’t determine what’s going to happen, but you can determine the outcome.”

