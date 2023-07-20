DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On Thursday, July 20, a jury found Anton Coleman guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his cousin, 17-year-old Ke’Asia Adkins, in 2018.

Adkins’s body was found buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area near her grandmother’s home — where the victim and her cousin, Coleman, were both staying — in North Dinwiddie County on June 28, 2018. Her body was discovered just three days after she was reported missing when she left home and never arrived at cheerleading practice at Dinwiddie County High School at the beginning of the week.

A medical examiner found that her cause and manner of death was homicide by asphyxiation.

Adkins’s mother, Vikisha Smith, shared that her daughter’s body was found in such poor condition that she had to be identified by a tattoo and the color of her toe nail polish.

Ke’Asia Adkins’s body was found buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area near her home in North Dinwiddie County on June 28, 2018. Credit: 8News

Shortly after Adkins’s body was found, the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office arrested Coleman and charged him with one count of abduction in connection with Adkins’s death. Investigators used GPS technology from an ankle-bracelet Coleman had been wearing — for an unrelated incident — to trace him to the wooded area where Adkins’s body was ultimately found. Investigators also found Coleman’s patrilineal DNA under the teenager’s fingernails. At trial, defense emphasized a belief that this could have simply been the result of the two living in close quarters. According to the defense, Coleman did not have any notable wounds or scratches.

Coleman was charged with first degree murder in July 2018. However, Smith later agreed to lower the charge to second-degree murder. She told 8News at the time that she hoped this charge would have a better chance in court.

Coleman pleaded not guilty during a trial in 2019, which ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury. He had a second mistrial in February 2023.

It’s been an emotional five years for Adkins’s family. With each trial — and mistrial — they have now had to relive their loved one’s gruesome death. That’s part of why his conviction was such an emotional moment for the Dinwiddie family.

After the verdict was read, 8News spoke one-on-one with Adkins’s family members who said they are thankful they can finally begin to move forward. The family wore purple — Ke’Asia’s favorite color — to symbolize the way the star student, cheerleader and daughter remained on their minds and in their hearts all these years.

Adkins’s mother, Vikisha Smith, looked up at the sky thanking the community and the jury for finally giving her loved ones closure.

“If they would have had the pleasure of meeting her, they would have met a beautiful young lady that was very energetic and helpful and loving and a god fearing woman,” Smith said.

Ke’Asia Adkins’s sister also became teary-eyed with relief after hearing the jury’s decision.

“She’s always going to be with me,” Green said. “She’s always going to be a part of me.”

After the verdict was read, those who appeared to be Coleman’s loved ones shouted out to him to hold his head up high. They said they believe he’s innocent.

Ke’Asia Adkins’s sister and mother told 8News that based on both a gut feeling and the Commonwealth’s evidence, they have believed Coleman was guilty from the very beginning.

“I’m glad he’s finally getting what he deserves,” Smith said.

He is now scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 8, 2023.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.