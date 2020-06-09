Dinwiddie man wins $200,000 from a scratcher

What was an average day at Food Lion turned into the win of a lifetime when Gregory Wilson of Dinwiddie County won $200,000 from a Virginia Lottery scratcher. (Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery)

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — What was an average day at Food Lion turned into the win of a lifetime for Gregory Wilson of Dinwiddie County when he won $200,000 from a Virginia Lottery scratcher.

Wilson bought the 50X The Money game ticket with money he had gotten from another Virginia Lottery ticket. When Wilson looked at the $200,000 ticket he didn’t believe his eyes at first.

“Do I need glasses?” he asked himself.

But upon closer examination, he realized he had actually won that much money. While it’s a lucky chunk of change, Wilson said he plans to invest his winnings.

