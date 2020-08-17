Dinwiddie prosecutor drops reckless driving charge against driver in crash that killed 4 Blackstone church members

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A reckless driving charge against a Norfolk man who crashed into the back of a van carrying members of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Blackstone in 2019, killing four and injuring seven, was withdrawn Monday.
Just before 7 p.m. on May 28, 2019, a van with Shiloh Baptist Church members was struck from behind on Rt. 460 as it was turning into the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Dinwiddie County for an event that night. Virginia State Police said they received a report about a multi-passenger van overturning several times after being hit.
Eleven people were on board. Seven church members were sent to local hospitals with serious injuries but survived. Four Blackstone residents: 36-year-old Wartena Somerville, 72-year-old Delois Williams, 87-year-old James Farley and 85-year-old Constance Wynn were tragically killed.
A Ford F-450 truck, which was pulling a trailer carrying metal, failed to stop in time and struck the back of the van, authorities said. The driver of the truck, 47-year-old Robert Lee Allen of Norfolk, was eventually charged with reckless driving in the crash.
Ann Cabell Baskervill, Dinwiddie County commonwealth’s attorney, cited “lack of evidence of criminal intent” when dropping the charge against Allen in court on Monday. Baskervill told 8News that the county had no evidence that Allen was using his phone at the time of the crash, was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and that he was traveling at the lawful speed.
Dinwiddie’s top prosecutor also stated that there was nothing suspicious about Allen’s behavior after the wreck, noting that he “rushed to aid” the church members and that “the sincerity of his extreme remorse is established by everyone to whom I have spoken.”
