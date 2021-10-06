Dinwiddie Schools dealing with bus driver shortage, delayed food delivery and no bottled water for students

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County Public Schools is facing a number of operational challenges this school year.

In a social media post, the school system said they, like the other school divisions across the country, are facing a shortage of bus drivers.

“While this situation is not unique to our school system, we are aware of its impact on student transportation schedules and the inconvenience to our families,” the district said. They are encouraging parents to sign up for the Versatrans My Stop app to track bus locations in real-time.

Parents commenting on the district’s post voiced their concerns about the app, saying it doesn’t show active bus routes. Others simply said it doesn’t work.

Dinwiddie County Public Schools responded to parents in the comments saying the app was piloted successfully at Dinwiddie Elementary School last spring.

“Like with most new initiatives, it wasn’t without a lot of trial and error which is what we are experiencing right now on a larger scale,” the school system said. While the problems are resolved, principals will continue to call parents to inform them of late busses in the morning and afternoon.

The school system also informed parents that the lunch menu could be different this week because their weekly vendor food delivery is delayed. Aside from this, their nutrition services department is facing delivery and supply chain interruptions because of workforce and product shortages.

They have also not been able to secure bottled water for schools. Students are encouraged to take their own water bottles to school.

8News has reached out to Dinwiddie County Public Schools to find out what’s being done to hire more staff and how long the food delivery delay will last.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.