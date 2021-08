RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County Public Schools is holding a job fair until 3 p.m. on Wednesday as the school system looks to hire support staff ahead of the upcoming school year.

The school system is looking for school nurses and para-professionals.

The job fair is located at the school board office on Boydton Plank Road.

You’re asked to bring a resume, and there may be on-site interviews.