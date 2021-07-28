Dinwiddie schools looking to hire school nurses, paraprofessionals at job fair

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County Public Schools is holding a job fair next month to hire school nurses and classroom support staff.

The job fair is on Thursday, August 12. Starting at noon, potential applicants can go to the School Board Office on Boydtown Plank Road with their resume. The event ends a 3 p.m., applicants will be interviewed at the event.

Support staff or paraprofessional applicants should have an associate’s degree, 48 completed college credits or completion of the ParaPro Assesment.

School nurse applicants should have an associate’s or technical degree with coursework in health sciences or a related field.

Potential applicants can fill out a form online.