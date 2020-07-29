Dinwiddie schools offering parents two options in reopening plan

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to allow parents to decide between two reopening options, virtual or a hybrid alternative, for their children once classes begin in the fall.

In a 5-0 vote, the school board gave parents the opportunity to select an online-only option or a hybrid option, where students would attend school two days a week, during the upcoming school year. Students would have either an A or B schedule under the hybrid option, according to a release from the school district.

The superintendent for Dinwiddie schools has been asked to follow up with students who have not made a decision. The district said that, with space permitting, efforts will be made to have more instructional time at the K-3 level.

