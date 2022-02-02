Dinwiddie schools searching for parents to join special education advisory committee

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County community members have the chance to get involved with public education by applying to be on the Special Education Advisory Committee.

The members of the committee work to advise the school division on the educational needs of students with disabilities.

The application to be on the committee is open now and closes on April 15. Interested applicants can apply using a Google form provided by the school district.

The application asks if you fit one or multiple of these categories, and also gives an option for other:

Parent/Guardian of a child with a disability

Teacher

Person with a disability

Representative of a community business or agency

Applicants are also asked to list any schools their child attends or they teach at, if applicable.

According to Dinwiddie Schools, the committee will help review the district’s special education plan, review applications for federal funding, increase awareness for special education services, development long-term educational plans and meet the needs of students with disabilities.

The committee’s meetings are open to the public and held over Google Meet.