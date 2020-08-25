Dinwiddie schools to begin year online-only

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County schools reversed course on its plan to reopen Tuesday, with the school board approving a recommendation from Superintendent Kari Weston to have online-only classes until at least until October.

Citing “a notable increase” in COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate, the school district decided to switch to remote learning for the start of the upcoming school year, which begins Sept. 8. In late July, the school board voted unanimously to allow parents to decide between two reopening options, virtual or a hybrid alternative, for their children.

“We are disappointed,” School Board Chair Barbara Pittman said in a statement. “We want our students to come to school face to face, but we need to be safe, especially since we are seeing cases within our school district.”

The school system has been following data from the Crater Health District, which has reported an increase in cases among people between the ages of 0-19. Dinwiddie schools wrote in a release that if the data improves, Oct. 1 has been set as a target return date for hybrid learners.

“We understand the challenges that this change in our plan may create for our families. While we all know that the best place for students to learn is in the classroom; however, the safest place at this moment in time is to provide instruction virtually,” Weston said. “Our staff will continue to work with the School Board and health officials to return to in-person instruction as soon as it is safer to do so.”