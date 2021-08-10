Dinwiddie schools to require masks for all students and staff

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie County School Board unanimously voted to require masks for students and staff members at a meeting on Tuesday.

Dinwiddie County Schools students will return for the school year on Sept. 7. To start off the school year, everyone in the school building will wear masks for most of the day. They will also be required at all times on school buses.

School officials said at the Tuesday meeting that times such as recess, distanced music class activities and meals will be the exception to the mask rule.

Meals will either be staggered in the cafeteria or eaten in classrooms. The school water fountains will be off limits and instead the school district has put in water bottle filling stations to limit the passing of germs.

If a student or staff member at any of the schools contracts COVID-19, only their close contacts will be notified and the sick individual will stay home.

For other or unknown illnesses, the school leaders stated that people should stay home and not come into school.

At the beginning of the school year, there will be no volunteers or visitors allowed in the building.

The school board hopes to still allow field trips for students but they will be considered on a case by case basis.

Athletics, some of which are already underway, will be able to continue as planned.

These guidelines are based off Dinwiddie County being identified as an area of high COVID-19 transmission. The school board will reconsider some requirements if the county’s status changes.