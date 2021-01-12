Dinwiddie schools to return to virtual learning following holiday COVID-19 spike

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County School Board vote for a temporary return to virtual learning due to increasing concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the area. The school district wants to leave time for the virus to work through the community after the holidays before students return to school in-person.

The percent positivity rate in Dinwiddie County is currently 19.5% and cases are increasing through community transmission. There are not very many cases contracted at the school buildings but the virus’s spread is having other effects on learning.

DCPS has seen an increase in student absences and a shortage of staff including teachers and transportation workers. Any teachers and staff out due to COVID-19 will be granted emergency leave and given 50% of their pay,

Students will attend classes virtually from Jan. 14 to Jan. 29. Schools will be closed on Jan. 18 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Friday, Jan. 29 will be a teacher workday.